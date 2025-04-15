Warrior Coin Price (WAR)
The live price of Warrior Coin (WAR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.74M USD. WAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Warrior Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Warrior Coin price change within the day is -20.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 140.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the WAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAR price information.
During today, the price change of Warrior Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Warrior Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Warrior Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Warrior Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-20.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+65.53%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Warrior Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.54%
-20.86%
+280.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tap Warrior is a pioneering tap-to-earn game on the Solana blockchain, seamlessly integrating meme culture with blockchain technology to offer an engaging and rewarding gaming experience. In Tap Warrior, players engage in tap-based gameplay to achieve higher scores, competing with others while earning rewards in the form of Warrior Coins, the game's native cryptocurrency. The game is accessible via Telegram, allowing players to participate without the need for additional software installations. Global Accessibility By leveraging Telegram's extensive user base, Tap Warrior has made the game globally accessible, lowering barriers to entry and allowing users to join and participate with minimal technical knowledge. The development team is committed to continuous evolution.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WAR to VND
₫--
|1 WAR to AUD
A$--
|1 WAR to GBP
￡--
|1 WAR to EUR
€--
|1 WAR to USD
$--
|1 WAR to MYR
RM--
|1 WAR to TRY
₺--
|1 WAR to JPY
¥--
|1 WAR to RUB
₽--
|1 WAR to INR
₹--
|1 WAR to IDR
Rp--
|1 WAR to KRW
₩--
|1 WAR to PHP
₱--
|1 WAR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 WAR to BRL
R$--
|1 WAR to CAD
C$--
|1 WAR to BDT
৳--
|1 WAR to NGN
₦--
|1 WAR to UAH
₴--
|1 WAR to VES
Bs--
|1 WAR to PKR
Rs--
|1 WAR to KZT
₸--
|1 WAR to THB
฿--
|1 WAR to TWD
NT$--
|1 WAR to AED
د.إ--
|1 WAR to CHF
Fr--
|1 WAR to HKD
HK$--
|1 WAR to MAD
.د.م--
|1 WAR to MXN
$--