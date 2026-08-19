Warplet Price Today

The live Warplet (WARP) price today is $ 0, with a 10.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current WARP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WARP.

Warplet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 65,893, with a circulating supply of 86.49B WARP. During the last 24 hours, WARP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WARP moved -0.12% in the last hour and +8.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Warplet (WARP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 65.89K$ 65.89K $ 65.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 76.19K$ 76.19K $ 76.19K Circulation Supply 86.49B 86.49B 86.49B Total Supply 86,488,472,238.74919 86,488,472,238.74919 86,488,472,238.74919

The current Market Cap of Warplet is $ 65.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WARP is 86.49B, with a total supply of 86488472238.74919. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.19K.