Warp Price Today

The live Warp (WRP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WRP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WRP.

Warp currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 713,318, with a circulating supply of 5.00B WRP. During the last 24 hours, WRP traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00870662, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WRP moved -- in the last hour and +11.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.36.

Warp (WRP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 713.32K$ 713.32K $ 713.32K Volume (24H) $ 15.36$ 15.36 $ 15.36 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 713.32K$ 713.32K $ 713.32K Circulation Supply 5.00B 5.00B 5.00B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Warp is $ 713.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.36. The circulating supply of WRP is 5.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 713.32K.