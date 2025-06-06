Warlords of Solana Price (WLOS)
The live price of Warlords of Solana (WLOS) today is 0.058811 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.68K USD. WLOS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Warlords of Solana Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Warlords of Solana price change within the day is -4.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 96.62K USD
During today, the price change of Warlords of Solana to USD was $ -0.00262967152433717.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Warlords of Solana to USD was $ -0.0570576147.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Warlords of Solana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Warlords of Solana to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00262967152433717
|-4.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0570576147
|-97.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Warlords of Solana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-4.28%
-27.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WLOS (Warlords of Solana) is a Solana-based utility token powering an ecosystem centered around gamified DeFi. The project integrates staking, NFT farming, and mission-based hero mechanics. WLOS is distributed through a 10% transactional fee that funds farming rewards, staking APYs, mission pools, development, and deflationary burns. Users can earn WLOS by staking or deploying NFT characters (Farmers or Heroes) that generate token-based returns. The platform aims to merge community incentives with light strategy mechanics in preparation for a larger game release.
