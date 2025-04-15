Warena Price (RENA)
The live price of Warena (RENA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 59.75K USD. RENA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Warena Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Warena price change within the day is -4.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 94.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RENA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RENA price information.
During today, the price change of Warena to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Warena to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Warena to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Warena to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Warena: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.16%
-4.27%
+3.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Warena is the first personalized, and #playtoearn #NFT #metaverse game. Warena gives you everything you want from an NFT game. It’s a play-to-earn metaverse that allows you to personalize your in-game characters and interact with characters from other universes like Cat Gunner and Axie Infinity in Warena combat games. Warena features thrilling action-survival gameplay where human and zombie teams face off against each other in a zombie apocalypse scenario. Players can choose to inhabit different lands, trade warriors & NFTs, battle against each other, and play in tournaments. The Warena NFT game will be released in two phases. Phase 1 will take place in Q3 of 2021 and will see the launch of the 2D tower defense game. It’s a survival, player-vs-environment game that will require players to defend against the oncoming army of zombies. Phase 2 is set to launch in Q2 2022 and will unlock the full force of the Warena metaverse with player-versus-player features.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RENA to VND
₫--
|1 RENA to AUD
A$--
|1 RENA to GBP
￡--
|1 RENA to EUR
€--
|1 RENA to USD
$--
|1 RENA to MYR
RM--
|1 RENA to TRY
₺--
|1 RENA to JPY
¥--
|1 RENA to RUB
₽--
|1 RENA to INR
₹--
|1 RENA to IDR
Rp--
|1 RENA to KRW
₩--
|1 RENA to PHP
₱--
|1 RENA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 RENA to BRL
R$--
|1 RENA to CAD
C$--
|1 RENA to BDT
৳--
|1 RENA to NGN
₦--
|1 RENA to UAH
₴--
|1 RENA to VES
Bs--
|1 RENA to PKR
Rs--
|1 RENA to KZT
₸--
|1 RENA to THB
฿--
|1 RENA to TWD
NT$--
|1 RENA to AED
د.إ--
|1 RENA to CHF
Fr--
|1 RENA to HKD
HK$--
|1 RENA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 RENA to MXN
$--