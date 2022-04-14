WAP (WAP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into WAP (WAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
WAP (WAP) Information

Introducing Wet Ass Pussy ($WAP), the boldest memecoin inspired by Cardi B’s iconic anthem! Just like the song that broke the internet, $WAP is here to make waves in the crypto world. This playful, unapologetic project embraces the wild, fun, and rebellious spirit of Cardi B’s hit single.

$WAP is more than just a coin—it’s a movement that celebrates breaking boundaries and having fun in the crypto space. It’s cheeky, it’s bold, and it’s designed for those who aren’t afraid to shake things up. Whether you’re here for the memes or the gains, $WAP promises to bring excitement and entertainment while staying true to its carefree, empowering roots.

Join the $WAP community as we ride this wave of fun, culture, and crypto all in one!

Official Website:
https://www.wapcoin.wtf/

WAP (WAP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for WAP (WAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 100.15K
Total Supply:
$ 999.70M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.70M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 100.15K
All-Time High:
$ 0.03862221
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00010004
WAP (WAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of WAP (WAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WAP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand WAP's tokenomics, explore WAP token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.