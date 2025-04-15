WAP Price (WAP)
The live price of WAP (WAP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 47.40K USD. WAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WAP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WAP price change within the day is +3.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.85M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAP price information.
During today, the price change of WAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WAP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-44.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WAP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.45%
+3.30%
+28.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing Wet Ass Pussy ($WAP), the boldest memecoin inspired by Cardi B’s iconic anthem! Just like the song that broke the internet, $WAP is here to make waves in the crypto world. This playful, unapologetic project embraces the wild, fun, and rebellious spirit of Cardi B’s hit single. $WAP is more than just a coin—it’s a movement that celebrates breaking boundaries and having fun in the crypto space. It’s cheeky, it’s bold, and it’s designed for those who aren’t afraid to shake things up. Whether you’re here for the memes or the gains, $WAP promises to bring excitement and entertainment while staying true to its carefree, empowering roots. Join the $WAP community as we ride this wave of fun, culture, and crypto all in one!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WAP to VND
₫--
|1 WAP to AUD
A$--
|1 WAP to GBP
￡--
|1 WAP to EUR
€--
|1 WAP to USD
$--
|1 WAP to MYR
RM--
|1 WAP to TRY
₺--
|1 WAP to JPY
¥--
|1 WAP to RUB
₽--
|1 WAP to INR
₹--
|1 WAP to IDR
Rp--
|1 WAP to KRW
₩--
|1 WAP to PHP
₱--
|1 WAP to EGP
￡E.--
|1 WAP to BRL
R$--
|1 WAP to CAD
C$--
|1 WAP to BDT
৳--
|1 WAP to NGN
₦--
|1 WAP to UAH
₴--
|1 WAP to VES
Bs--
|1 WAP to PKR
Rs--
|1 WAP to KZT
₸--
|1 WAP to THB
฿--
|1 WAP to TWD
NT$--
|1 WAP to AED
د.إ--
|1 WAP to CHF
Fr--
|1 WAP to HKD
HK$--
|1 WAP to MAD
.د.م--
|1 WAP to MXN
$--