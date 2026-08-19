Wallitelli Price Today

The live Wallitelli (WALLI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WALLI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WALLI.

Wallitelli currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,291.22, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WALLI. During the last 24 hours, WALLI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.475675, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WALLI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wallitelli (WALLI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.29K$ 11.29K $ 11.29K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.29K$ 11.29K $ 11.29K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wallitelli is $ 11.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WALLI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.29K.