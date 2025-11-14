Wall Street Shiba ($STIBA) is an ERC-20 meme coin on Ethereum with a 1 billion token supply, inspired by Wall Street’s financial ethos and Shiba Inu culture. It aims to blend meme-driven community engagement with AI and DeFi concepts, offering speculative trading on Uniswap V2. Liquidity is locked for one month, and ownership is renounced. The project engages users via its website, telegram , and Twitter, with KOL partnerships and meme contests.