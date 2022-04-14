Waka Flocka (FLOCKA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Waka Flocka (FLOCKA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Waka Flocka (FLOCKA) Information Waka Flocka $FLOCKA is a revolutionary crypto token launched by the iconic rapper Waka Flocka Flame on the Solana blockchain. Designed to merge music, entertainment, and decentralized finance, $FLOCKA offers fans exclusive access to Waka's world, including early music releases, VIP concert tickets, and special merchandise.

Waka Flocka (FLOCKA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Waka Flocka (FLOCKA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 376.62K $ 376.62K $ 376.62K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 376.62K $ 376.62K $ 376.62K All-Time High: $ 0.00293193 $ 0.00293193 $ 0.00293193 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00037703 $ 0.00037703 $ 0.00037703 Learn more about Waka Flocka (FLOCKA) price

Waka Flocka (FLOCKA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Waka Flocka (FLOCKA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLOCKA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLOCKA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLOCKA's tokenomics, explore FLOCKA token's live price!

