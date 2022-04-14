wain (WAIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into wain (WAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

wain (WAIN) Information Wain is a fun art project about a cute cat loosely inspired by Louis Wain’s love for cats. While the character has its own unique style, it draws a bit of influence from his whimsical take on feline charm. I’ve always admired Wain’s art and even have 15 of his prints in my home. This project brings my love for art to life on Solana, blending creativity with blockchain innovation and experimentation. Official Website: https://x.com/wainsol Buy WAIN Now!

wain (WAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for wain (WAIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.76K $ 18.76K $ 18.76K Total Supply: $ 896.15M $ 896.15M $ 896.15M Circulating Supply: $ 896.15M $ 896.15M $ 896.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.76K $ 18.76K $ 18.76K All-Time High: $ 0.00273767 $ 0.00273767 $ 0.00273767 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001595 $ 0.00001595 $ 0.00001595 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about wain (WAIN) price

wain (WAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of wain (WAIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WAIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WAIN's tokenomics, explore WAIN token's live price!

