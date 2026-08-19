WAGMICOIN Price Today

The live WAGMICOIN (WAGMI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAGMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAGMI.

WAGMICOIN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,907.43, with a circulating supply of 420.69B WAGMI. During the last 24 hours, WAGMI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WAGMI moved -- in the last hour and -1.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WAGMICOIN (WAGMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.91K$ 9.91K $ 9.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.91K$ 9.91K $ 9.91K Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WAGMICOIN is $ 9.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAGMI is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.91K.