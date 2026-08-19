Wagmi Price Today

The live Wagmi (WAGMI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAGMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAGMI.

Wagmi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 613,481, with a circulating supply of 1.86B WAGMI. During the last 24 hours, WAGMI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.055698, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WAGMI moved +0.77% in the last hour and +0.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.56K.

Wagmi (WAGMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 613.48K$ 613.48K $ 613.48K Volume (24H) $ 15.56K$ 15.56K $ 15.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.68M$ 1.68M $ 1.68M Circulation Supply 1.86B 1.86B 1.86B Total Supply 5,089,652,945.383056 5,089,652,945.383056 5,089,652,945.383056

The current Market Cap of Wagmi is $ 613.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.56K. The circulating supply of WAGMI is 1.86B, with a total supply of 5089652945.383056. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.68M.