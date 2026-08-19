Waffles Price Today

The live Waffles (WAFFLES) price today is $ 0, with a 3.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAFFLES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAFFLES.

Waffles currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 609,089, with a circulating supply of 997.96M WAFFLES. During the last 24 hours, WAFFLES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0425847, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WAFFLES moved +0.01% in the last hour and +30.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.87K.

Waffles (WAFFLES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 609.09K$ 609.09K $ 609.09K Volume (24H) $ 4.87K$ 4.87K $ 4.87K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 609.09K$ 609.09K $ 609.09K Circulation Supply 997.96M 997.96M 997.96M Total Supply 997,957,339.212863 997,957,339.212863 997,957,339.212863

The current Market Cap of Waffles is $ 609.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.87K. The circulating supply of WAFFLES is 997.96M, with a total supply of 997957339.212863. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 609.09K.