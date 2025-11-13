WachAI (WACH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WachAI (WACH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WachAI (WACH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 900.62K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 531.65M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.69M
All-Time High: $ 0.0086231
All-Time Low: $ 0.00066318
Current Price: $ 0.00169411

WachAI (WACH) Information WachXBT is the Unified Verification Agent for DeFAI. It’s the verification layer that makes autonomous capital credible. Every DeFAI trade is scanned in milliseconds by an adversarial-learning engine checking intent, contract safety, liquidity and cross-protocol risk. Green? Funds deploy. Red? Tx blocked. 50K MAUs,3M verifications,650K scams detected. Selected as ACP ONLY verification agent means every agent cluster need $WACH. Co-own the verifier for the agent economy and verify intent at scale WachXBT is the Unified Verification Agent for DeFAI. It’s the verification layer that makes autonomous capital credible. Every DeFAI trade is scanned in milliseconds by an adversarial-learning engine checking intent, contract safety, liquidity and cross-protocol risk. Green? Funds deploy. Red? Tx blocked. 50K MAUs,3M verifications,650K scams detected. Selected as ACP ONLY verification agent means every agent cluster need $WACH. Co-own the verifier for the agent economy and verify intent at scale Official Website: https://wach.ai/

WachAI (WACH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WachAI (WACH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WACH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WACH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WACH's tokenomics, explore WACH token's live price!

