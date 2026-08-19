Wabuu Price Today

The live Wabuu (WABUU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current WABUU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WABUU.

Wabuu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,435.99, with a circulating supply of 420.69B WABUU. During the last 24 hours, WABUU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WABUU moved -- in the last hour and -2.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wabuu (WABUU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.44K$ 10.44K $ 10.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.44K$ 10.44K $ 10.44K Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wabuu is $ 10.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABUU is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.44K.