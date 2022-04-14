WABBIT (WABBIT) Tokenomics
Wabbit is a bold memecoin built on the Avalanche network, designed to appeal to everyone—not just degens. Inspired by the universal symbol of luck, the number 777 is woven into Wabbit’s DNA—not only in its total supply of 777,777,777 tokens but also in its unique contract address: 0x77776aB9495729E0939E9bADAf7E7c3312777777. Wabbit draws inspiration from iconic scenes in anime, cartoons, movies, and gaming, making it relatable and fun for everyone. With several features and utilities already planned for the long-term roadmap, Wabbit is more than just a memecoin—it’s a community-driven, fair, and entertaining crypto experience. No presale, no team allocation, just a fair launch for everyone to enjoy
Understanding the tokenomics of WABBIT (WABBIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WABBIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WABBIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
