WABBIT (WABBIT) Information

Wabbit is a bold memecoin built on the Avalanche network, designed to appeal to everyone—not just degens. Inspired by the universal symbol of luck, the number 777 is woven into Wabbit’s DNA—not only in its total supply of 777,777,777 tokens but also in its unique contract address: 0x77776aB9495729E0939E9bADAf7E7c3312777777. Wabbit draws inspiration from iconic scenes in anime, cartoons, movies, and gaming, making it relatable and fun for everyone. With several features and utilities already planned for the long-term roadmap, Wabbit is more than just a memecoin—it’s a community-driven, fair, and entertaining crypto experience. No presale, no team allocation, just a fair launch for everyone to enjoy