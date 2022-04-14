WAA (WAA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WAA (WAA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WAA (WAA) Information AFEL is an ecosystem driven by top-tier developers and a community-first approach, powered by FEL NFTs and the $WAA token. Holding a FEL NFT means joining a space where degens and builders unite, with constant utility and reward growth. We share revenue with our NFT holders, conduct token buybacks, and airdrop them back to the community. The ecosystem includes 4 utilities as of now & will include so much more with time. The utilities are as follows: IronNode: A cyber security firm that focuses on security audits on multiple chains

SolRush: A browser based racing game where 2-8 players enter a game & users are able to wager each match and winner takes all

WAABot: A trading bot that is accessible via Telegram or web with wallet tracking & copy trading functions

Swipe2Earn: A new approach to the Social-Fi platforms; a Tinder-like experience where users swipe Twitter posts to earn rewards. Official Website: https://waa.afel.xyz Buy WAA Now!

WAA (WAA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WAA (WAA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.92K $ 19.92K $ 19.92K Total Supply: $ 999.72M $ 999.72M $ 999.72M Circulating Supply: $ 999.72M $ 999.72M $ 999.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.92K $ 19.92K $ 19.92K All-Time High: $ 0.00130354 $ 0.00130354 $ 0.00130354 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about WAA (WAA) price

WAA (WAA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WAA (WAA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WAA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WAA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WAA's tokenomics, explore WAA token's live price!

WAA Price Prediction Want to know where WAA might be heading? Our WAA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WAA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!