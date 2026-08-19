What is the current price of W3GG?

The live price of W3GG (W3GG) is £ GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is W3GG positioned in the market?

W3GG currently sits at market rank #5776, supported by a market capitalization of £34433.26819882920000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of W3GG?

The circulating supply of W3GG is 103987765.25926912 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of W3GG?

During the last 24 hours, W3GG traded within a range of £ (24-hour low) and £ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is W3GG from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

W3GG reached an all-time high of £0.11527511928743400000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is W3GG trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for W3GG?

The current price movement of 0.01% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Gaming (GameFi),Polygon Ecosystem,Card Games. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.