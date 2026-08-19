VulgarTycoon Price Today

The live VulgarTycoon (VIN) price today is $ 0.874819, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.874819 per VIN.

VulgarTycoon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,542,997, with a circulating supply of 16.62M VIN. During the last 24 hours, VIN traded between $ 0.863981 (low) and $ 0.879262 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.33, while the all-time low was $ 0.333705.

In short-term performance, VIN moved -0.32% in the last hour and -14.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.10K.

VulgarTycoon (VIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.54M$ 14.54M $ 14.54M Volume (24H) $ 21.10K$ 21.10K $ 21.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.53M$ 14.53M $ 14.53M Circulation Supply 16.62M 16.62M 16.62M Total Supply 16,624,000.0 16,624,000.0 16,624,000.0

The current Market Cap of VulgarTycoon is $ 14.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.10K. The circulating supply of VIN is 16.62M, with a total supply of 16624000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.53M.