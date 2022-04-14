Voyager AI (VOYAGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Voyager AI (VOYAGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Voyager AI (VOYAGE) Information Voyager AI is an avant-garde AI-driven predictive analytics hypersuite engineered for the uncharted realms of decentralized finance (DeFi). Using this Gitbook is your star map, detailing the mission parameters, equipping you with cutting-edge tools, and ensuring you’re primed to navigate the cosmic expanse of DeFi investments with unparalleled precision and strategic foresight. Voyager’s Galactic Market Sentiment Analysis system scours the vast data nebula to decode and quantify the prevailing sentiments within the DeFi galaxy. Some subsystems include a social media scanner that monitors interplanetary platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Telegram for real-time sentiment flux. Second, a news aggregator that collects and synthesizes cosmic news articles and press releases from multiple galaxies. Thirdly, a forum Analyzer that Scrutinizes discussions on DeFi-centric forums such as Bitcointalk and specialized DeFi communities. Official Website: https://www.voyagerai.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.voyagerai.xyz/voyager-digital-dash Buy VOYAGE Now!

Voyager AI (VOYAGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Voyager AI (VOYAGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 102.08K Total Supply: $ 999.86M Circulating Supply: $ 949.59M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 107.49K All-Time High: $ 0.00720331 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010735

Voyager AI (VOYAGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Voyager AI (VOYAGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VOYAGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VOYAGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

