Voxies Price Today

The live Voxies (VOXEL) price today is $ 0.00285336, with a 1.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current VOXEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00285336 per VOXEL.

Voxies currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 853,928, with a circulating supply of 299.27M VOXEL. During the last 24 hours, VOXEL traded between $ 0.00281368 (low) and $ 0.00299495 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.7, while the all-time low was $ 0.00267738.

In short-term performance, VOXEL moved -0.91% in the last hour and +0.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.90K.

Voxies (VOXEL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 853.93K$ 853.93K $ 853.93K Volume (24H) $ 46.90K$ 46.90K $ 46.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 856.01K$ 856.01K $ 856.01K Circulation Supply 299.27M 299.27M 299.27M Total Supply 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Voxies is $ 853.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.90K. The circulating supply of VOXEL is 299.27M, with a total supply of 300000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 856.01K.