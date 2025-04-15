Voucher GLMR Price (VGLMR)
The live price of Voucher GLMR (VGLMR) today is 0.080101 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VGLMR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Voucher GLMR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Voucher GLMR price change within the day is +0.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Voucher GLMR to USD was $ +0.00042792.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Voucher GLMR to USD was $ -0.0187020615.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Voucher GLMR to USD was $ -0.0398160283.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Voucher GLMR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00042792
|+0.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0187020615
|-23.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0398160283
|-49.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Voucher GLMR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.54%
-14.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
vGLMR (voucher GLMR) is a liquid staking derivative (LSD) of staked GLMR, with fully underlying GLMR reserve and yield-bearing feature of GLMR staking reward. Users can deposit GLMR into Bifrost SLP protocol and get vGLMR as return, vGLMR can be traded in the open market or be redeemed back to GLMR. Holding vGLMR equals to holding the GLMR staking position, staking rewards appriciate the exchange price of vGLMR. Why vGLMR? 1. Liquid Staking The product allows users to stake GLMR for liquid vToken, (vGLMR). vGLMR will keep receiving staking rewards and can continue to be used in Bifrost and Moonbeam-based DeFi for additional rewards. 2. Automatically Staking rewards capturing without scenario limitations SLP will issue Staking rewards to vGLMR by adjusting the price of vGLMR / GLMR upwards. vGLMR Rate = SLP Staking GLMR (SUM) / vGLMR Total Issuance. 3. Floating redemption period, vGLMR redemption ≤ 28 days While Moonbeam’s original chain Staking has a fixed 28-day redemption period, Bifrost SLP helps users to realize the possibility of early vGLMR redemption by matching the real-time vGLMR minting quantity with the redemption quantity at the protocol layer in the form of a queue. Theoretically, it can achieve second-level redemption. 4. Higher Staking Yield In the SLP protocol, the protocol screens more than 10 verified nodes through governance (subsequently increasing with the overall staking volume) and adds multiple filters such as the number of nominees, commission ratio, and history of blocks out to maximize the return of this verifier portfolio while ensuring that none of the nodes have experienced slashes. 5. Multi-environment Compatibility vGLMR is one of Substrate assets in Bifrost parachain, by using the HRMP channels between Bifrost and others, it can be easily utilized in EVM, WASM and Substarte competiable parachains.
|1 VGLMR to VND
₫2,053.869741
|1 VGLMR to AUD
A$0.12495756
|1 VGLMR to GBP
￡0.06007575
|1 VGLMR to EUR
€0.07048888
|1 VGLMR to USD
$0.080101
|1 VGLMR to MYR
RM0.35324541
|1 VGLMR to TRY
₺3.05104709
|1 VGLMR to JPY
¥11.43922381
|1 VGLMR to RUB
₽6.61233755
|1 VGLMR to INR
₹6.86785974
|1 VGLMR to IDR
Rp1,335.01613266
|1 VGLMR to KRW
₩114.26647953
|1 VGLMR to PHP
₱4.53932367
|1 VGLMR to EGP
￡E.4.08274797
|1 VGLMR to BRL
R$0.47099388
|1 VGLMR to CAD
C$0.11134039
|1 VGLMR to BDT
৳9.74108261
|1 VGLMR to NGN
₦128.57251813
|1 VGLMR to UAH
₴3.30096221
|1 VGLMR to VES
Bs5.687171
|1 VGLMR to PKR
Rs22.49316181
|1 VGLMR to KZT
₸41.48110386
|1 VGLMR to THB
฿2.68658754
|1 VGLMR to TWD
NT$2.59847644
|1 VGLMR to AED
د.إ0.29397067
|1 VGLMR to CHF
Fr0.06488181
|1 VGLMR to HKD
HK$0.62078275
|1 VGLMR to MAD
.د.م0.74413829
|1 VGLMR to MXN
$1.59881596