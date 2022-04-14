Voucher BNC (VBNC) Tokenomics
Voucher BNC (VBNC) Information
vBNC is a representation Token of liquid staked BNC.
Bifrost is a Liquid Staking app-chain tailored for all blockchains, utilizing decentralized cross-chain interoperability to empower users to earn staking rewards and DeFi yields with flexibility, liquidity, and high security across multiple chains.
The easiest way to understand Bifrost is to see it as a derivative issuer that provides liquidity for all pledged assets, issuing corresponding shadow assets during the bonding period of the original assets. At the same time, the shadow asset is a fungible Token that can be circulated in different DEXs, pools, protocols and across chains.
Voucher BNC (VBNC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Voucher BNC (VBNC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Voucher BNC (VBNC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Voucher BNC (VBNC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VBNC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VBNC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VBNC's tokenomics, explore VBNC token's live price!
VBNC Price Prediction
Want to know where VBNC might be heading? Our VBNC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.