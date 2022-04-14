Vorilla (VORILLA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vorilla (VORILLA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vorilla (VORILLA) Information Vorilla is a utility meme token designed to empower creators. It will be integrated as a currency within the VojVoj platform, a decentralized creator economy ecosystem, enabling creators to have full control over their assets while facilitating seamless transactions. VojVoj's unique non-custodial wallet allows creators to earn, store, and utilize crypto, all within a Web2-like user interface. This wallet ensures creators have complete control over their funds, making low-cost, borderless transactions possible. VojVoj fosters a decentralized economy where creators are incentivized to collaborate and engage with the platform, all while being rewarded for their contributions. Official Website: https://www.vorilla.io/

Vorilla (VORILLA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vorilla (VORILLA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 45.46K Total Supply: $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 45.46K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Vorilla (VORILLA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vorilla (VORILLA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VORILLA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VORILLA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

