VOLM Price Today

The live VOLM (VOLM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VOLM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VOLM.

VOLM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,356, with a circulating supply of 88.00B VOLM. During the last 24 hours, VOLM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VOLM moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VOLM (VOLM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.36K$ 23.36K $ 23.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.54K$ 26.54K $ 26.54K Circulation Supply 88.00B 88.00B 88.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VOLM is $ 23.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VOLM is 88.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.54K.