VNX Gold (VNXAU) Tokenomics
VNX Gold (VNXAU) Information
VNX Gold (VNXAU) is a multichain token fully backed by physical gold that is certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). 1 VNXAU token equals 1 gram of physical gold.
This token represents individual ownership of the physical gold that is stored in segregated storage in a high-security vault in Liechtenstein, a country with a stable economy with an S&P AAA rating, and a member of the EEA.
Since VNX Gold tokens are linked to an actual physical gold, they offer the same benefits as gold, such as store of value, protection against volatility and inflation, and high liquidity – with complete digital convenience and freedom.
VNXAU token generation and all services in respect of the tokens are carried out by VNX Commodities, a company registered with the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) under the Tokens and TT Services Providers Law (TVTG) (https://fmaregister.fma-li.li/search?searchText=&number=310339&category=)
The token is currently issued on two blockchains (Ethereum and Q) and the company continues development of new use cases with other blockchains.
VNX Gold (VNXAU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for VNX Gold (VNXAU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
VNX Gold (VNXAU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of VNX Gold (VNXAU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VNXAU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VNXAU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VNXAU's tokenomics, explore VNXAU token's live price!
VNXAU Price Prediction
Want to know where VNXAU might be heading? Our VNXAU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.