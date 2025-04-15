VNX EURO Price (VEUR)
The live price of VNX EURO (VEUR) today is 1.13 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.50M USD. VEUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VNX EURO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- VNX EURO price change within the day is -0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.09M USD
During today, the price change of VNX EURO to USD was $ -0.001807766969682.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VNX EURO to USD was $ +0.0451743490.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VNX EURO to USD was $ +0.0936640050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VNX EURO to USD was $ +0.1012060656355512.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001807766969682
|-0.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0451743490
|+4.00%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0936640050
|+8.29%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1012060656355512
|+9.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of VNX EURO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-0.15%
+3.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? VNX Euro (VEUR) is a token referencing Euro from a token generator licensed under the Blockchain act in Liechtenstein. What makes your project unique? Being referenced to traditional currency, VNX Euro offers a traditional asset in the digital form. VEUR token generation and all services in respect of the tokens are carried out by VNX Commodities, a company registered with the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) under the Tokens and TT Services Providers Law (TVTG) (https://fmaregister.fma-li.li/search?searchText=&number=310339&category=) History of your project. VNX, a Liechtenstein-based company registered by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA). In April 2022 VNX launched its European platform for investment into tokenized traditional assets and issues the first European multichain token fully backed by physical gold and represents individual ownership of the gold - VNX Gold (VNXAU). In December 2022, VNX added VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF), expanding investor capabilities in the crypto space by offering digital assets tied to traditional currencies. VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) are tokens referencing respective fiat currencies. VNX stablecoins provide the ability for crypto users to trade in native currencies as well as manage their portfolio more effectively: to hedge, trade, and profit with more options. What’s next for your project? VNX aims to make VNX Euro (VEUR) available to users by expanding the list of cryptocurrency exchanges where it is traded. There are also plans to release the token on various blockchains, making it multichain. What can your token be used for? Hedge. Hold VEUR to hedge against crypto volatility and avoid losses during a market decline; Trade. Buy and sell digital assets in a matter of minutes on CEXs and DEXs; Earn. Lend, provide liquidity, stake and use other investment opportunities in CeFi/DeFi.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VEUR to VND
₫28,974.33
|1 VEUR to AUD
A$1.7741
|1 VEUR to GBP
￡0.8475
|1 VEUR to EUR
€0.9944
|1 VEUR to USD
$1.13
|1 VEUR to MYR
RM4.972
|1 VEUR to TRY
₺42.9852
|1 VEUR to JPY
¥161.7708
|1 VEUR to RUB
₽92.9425
|1 VEUR to INR
₹97.1122
|1 VEUR to IDR
Rp18,833.3258
|1 VEUR to KRW
₩1,609.685
|1 VEUR to PHP
₱64.4665
|1 VEUR to EGP
￡E.57.6187
|1 VEUR to BRL
R$6.6105
|1 VEUR to CAD
C$1.5594
|1 VEUR to BDT
৳137.2837
|1 VEUR to NGN
₦1,813.7969
|1 VEUR to UAH
₴46.6464
|1 VEUR to VES
Bs80.23
|1 VEUR to PKR
Rs316.965
|1 VEUR to KZT
₸585.1818
|1 VEUR to THB
฿37.9002
|1 VEUR to TWD
NT$36.6685
|1 VEUR to AED
د.إ4.1471
|1 VEUR to CHF
Fr0.9153
|1 VEUR to HKD
HK$8.7575
|1 VEUR to MAD
.د.م10.4638
|1 VEUR to MXN
$22.713