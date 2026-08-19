VK Token Price Today

The live VK Token (VK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current VK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VK.

VK Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 961,854, with a circulating supply of 28.00B VK. During the last 24 hours, VK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VK moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VK Token (VK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 961.85K$ 961.85K $ 961.85K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 961.85K$ 961.85K $ 961.85K Circulation Supply 28.00B 28.00B 28.00B Total Supply 28,000,000,000.0 28,000,000,000.0 28,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VK Token is $ 961.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VK is 28.00B, with a total supply of 28000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 961.85K.