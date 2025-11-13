VIVA’s new platform drives real-world impact by delivering an efficient, inflation-resistant payment ecosystem—both in-store and in-app. We’re bridging real-world infrastructure with crypto to empower people across emerging markets. Built for accessibility, VIVA connects the digital and physical economies by providing essential tools, services, and connectivity to those who need them most.

At the center of it all is the VIVA app: a community-first Superapp and supercharged browser designed to streamline access to financial services, commerce, and content. $VIVA will serve as the native token powering the entire ecosystem.