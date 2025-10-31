The live VIVA price today is 0.00464647 USD. Track real-time VIVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VIVA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live VIVA price today is 0.00464647 USD. Track real-time VIVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VIVA price trend easily at MEXC now.

VIVA Price (VIVA)

1 VIVA to USD Live Price:

$0.00464647
-5.20%1D
USD
VIVA (VIVA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:18:56 (UTC+8)

VIVA (VIVA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00455275
24H Low
$ 0.00528026
24H High

$ 0.00455275
$ 0.00528026
$ 0.01138801
$ 0.00199132
+0.89%

-5.27%

-7.99%

-7.99%

VIVA (VIVA) real-time price is $0.00464647. Over the past 24 hours, VIVA traded between a low of $ 0.00455275 and a high of $ 0.00528026, showing active market volatility. VIVA's all-time high price is $ 0.01138801, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00199132.

In terms of short-term performance, VIVA has changed by +0.89% over the past hour, -5.27% over 24 hours, and -7.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VIVA (VIVA) Market Information

$ 4.65M
--
$ 4.65M
1000.00M
999,996,093.5222164
The current Market Cap of VIVA is $ 4.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VIVA is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999996093.5222164. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.65M.

VIVA (VIVA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of VIVA to USD was $ -0.00025852699258537.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VIVA to USD was $ -0.0023892729.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VIVA to USD was $ +0.0025367695.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VIVA to USD was $ +0.00197269563417966.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00025852699258537-5.27%
30 Days$ -0.0023892729-51.42%
60 Days$ +0.0025367695+54.60%
90 Days$ +0.00197269563417966+73.78%

What is VIVA (VIVA)

VIVA’s new platform drives real-world impact by delivering an efficient, inflation-resistant payment ecosystem—both in-store and in-app. We’re bridging real-world infrastructure with crypto to empower people across emerging markets. Built for accessibility, VIVA connects the digital and physical economies by providing essential tools, services, and connectivity to those who need them most.

At the center of it all is the VIVA app: a community-first Superapp and supercharged browser designed to streamline access to financial services, commerce, and content. $VIVA will serve as the native token powering the entire ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

VIVA (VIVA) Resource

Official Website

VIVA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will VIVA (VIVA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your VIVA (VIVA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for VIVA.

Check the VIVA price prediction now!

VIVA to Local Currencies

VIVA (VIVA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of VIVA (VIVA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIVA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VIVA (VIVA)

How much is VIVA (VIVA) worth today?
The live VIVA price in USD is 0.00464647 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current VIVA to USD price?
The current price of VIVA to USD is $ 0.00464647. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of VIVA?
The market cap for VIVA is $ 4.65M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of VIVA?
The circulating supply of VIVA is 1000.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VIVA?
VIVA achieved an ATH price of 0.01138801 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VIVA?
VIVA saw an ATL price of 0.00199132 USD.
What is the trading volume of VIVA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VIVA is -- USD.
Will VIVA go higher this year?
VIVA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VIVA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

