VIVA (VIVA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00455275 $ 0.00455275 $ 0.00455275 24H Low $ 0.00528026 $ 0.00528026 $ 0.00528026 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00455275$ 0.00455275 $ 0.00455275 24H High $ 0.00528026$ 0.00528026 $ 0.00528026 All Time High $ 0.01138801$ 0.01138801 $ 0.01138801 Lowest Price $ 0.00199132$ 0.00199132 $ 0.00199132 Price Change (1H) +0.89% Price Change (1D) -5.27% Price Change (7D) -7.99% Price Change (7D) -7.99%

VIVA (VIVA) real-time price is $0.00464647. Over the past 24 hours, VIVA traded between a low of $ 0.00455275 and a high of $ 0.00528026, showing active market volatility. VIVA's all-time high price is $ 0.01138801, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00199132.

In terms of short-term performance, VIVA has changed by +0.89% over the past hour, -5.27% over 24 hours, and -7.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VIVA (VIVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.65M$ 4.65M $ 4.65M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.65M$ 4.65M $ 4.65M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,996,093.5222164 999,996,093.5222164 999,996,093.5222164

The current Market Cap of VIVA is $ 4.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VIVA is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999996093.5222164. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.65M.