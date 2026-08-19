VitaStem Price Today

The live VitaStem (VITASTEM) price today is $ 0.00599515, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current VITASTEM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00599515 per VITASTEM.

VitaStem currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 50,910, with a circulating supply of 8.49M VITASTEM. During the last 24 hours, VITASTEM traded between $ 0.00592488 (low) and $ 0.00600329 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5982, while the all-time low was $ 0.00592488.

In short-term performance, VITASTEM moved -- in the last hour and -22.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.11.

VitaStem (VITASTEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.91K$ 50.91K $ 50.91K Volume (24H) $ 2.11$ 2.11 $ 2.11 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.95K$ 59.95K $ 59.95K Circulation Supply 8.49M 8.49M 8.49M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VitaStem is $ 50.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.11. The circulating supply of VITASTEM is 8.49M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.95K.