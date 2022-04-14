VitAI (VITAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VitAI (VITAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VitAI (VITAI) Information VitAI is the first AI agent on the Arbitrum blockchain, designed to provide users with an interactive experience with a digital representation of Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum's co-founder. This isn’t your average AI bot - it’s your 24/7 Ethereum bullposter, your onchain wingman, and your hype partner for all things crypto. Whether you’re farming, swapping, hunting for alpha or just vibing, VitAI got your back Official Website: https://www.vitalikai.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.vitalikai.com/terminal Buy VITAI Now!

VitAI (VITAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VitAI (VITAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 60.26K $ 60.26K $ 60.26K Total Supply: $ 99.22M $ 99.22M $ 99.22M Circulating Supply: $ 99.22M $ 99.22M $ 99.22M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 60.26K $ 60.26K $ 60.26K All-Time High: $ 0.04953982 $ 0.04953982 $ 0.04953982 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00060673 $ 0.00060673 $ 0.00060673 Learn more about VitAI (VITAI) price

VitAI (VITAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VitAI (VITAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VITAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VITAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VITAI's tokenomics, explore VITAI token's live price!

