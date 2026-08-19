Visa xStock Price Today

The live Visa xStock (VX) price today is $ 370.12, with a 2.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current VX to USD conversion rate is $ 370.12 per VX.

Visa xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 449,943, with a circulating supply of 1.22K VX. During the last 24 hours, VX traded between $ 361.03 (low) and $ 370.14 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 437.23, while the all-time low was $ 279.95.

In short-term performance, VX moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 123.24.

Visa xStock (VX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 449.94K$ 449.94K $ 449.94K Volume (24H) $ 123.24$ 123.24 $ 123.24 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 102.08M$ 102.08M $ 102.08M Circulation Supply 1.22K 1.22K 1.22K Total Supply 275,805.9308470402 275,805.9308470402 275,805.9308470402

The current Market Cap of Visa xStock is $ 449.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 123.24. The circulating supply of VX is 1.22K, with a total supply of 275805.9308470402. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 102.08M.