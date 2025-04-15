The first ever decentralized and democratically controlled/trained AI platform. Virus Protocol is a living experiment in adaptive intelligence, shaped and refined by the collective input of its community. This Protocol introduces an evolving AI entity merging the adaptability of viral "virus" evolution alongside the power of collaborative intelligence. An ever-evolving "virus" grows with each contribution. Every user is a researcher, and every input is a step forward in creating an intelligent, decentralized agent producing not only an adaptive model but a shared vision of decentralized intelligence. Key Features: Community-Driven Evolution: Virus Protocol adapts to inputs from its community, evolving its characteristics and capabilities over time. AI Meets Blockchain: Leveraging Solana’s speed and efficiency, the token integrates AI to create a dynamic, evolving entity. Visual Representation: Each iteration of the $virus is paired with a unique visual component, symbolizing its growth and transformation. Virus Protocol blurs the line between creator and creation. You’re not just a participant—you’re part of the evolution.

