VIRUS Price Today

The live VIRUS (VIRUS) price today is $ 0, with a 2.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIRUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VIRUS.

VIRUS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 112,615, with a circulating supply of 999.96M VIRUS. During the last 24 hours, VIRUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03406607, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VIRUS moved -0.20% in the last hour and +0.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 41.51.

VIRUS (VIRUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 112.62K$ 112.62K $ 112.62K Volume (24H) $ 41.51$ 41.51 $ 41.51 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 112.62K$ 112.62K $ 112.62K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,961,565.2157097 999,961,565.2157097 999,961,565.2157097

The current Market Cap of VIRUS is $ 112.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 41.51. The circulating supply of VIRUS is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999961565.2157097. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 112.62K.