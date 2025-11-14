Virtuals Ventures by Virtuals (VVC) Tokenomics
Virtuals Ventures by Virtuals (VVC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Virtuals Ventures by Virtuals (VVC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Virtuals Ventures by Virtuals (VVC) Information
Virtuals Ventures is an innovative arm of Virtuals, a company that has recently shifted its focus from being solely a protocol-driven entity to building a broader ecosystem, centered around artificial intelligence (AI).
Launched as of February 26, 2025, Virtuals Ventures aims to fund and support AI teams, fostering advancements in agent infrastructure and related technologies, with a notable deployment on the Solana blockchain. This strategic pivot reflects Virtuals' ambition to not only create tools but also cultivate a thriving network of developers and projects that leverage its platform. With $VIRTUAL trading at $1.1 and boasting a market capitalization of $600 million, the company is positioning itself as a significant player in the AI and blockchain space, evidenced by its collaboration with platforms like X/Twitter on an agent framework. Virtuals Ventures represents a bold step toward empowering cutting-edge AI development while expanding its influence within the tech ecosystem, blending financial backing with a vision.
Virtuals Ventures by Virtuals (VVC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Virtuals Ventures by Virtuals (VVC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VVC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VVC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
VVC Price Prediction
