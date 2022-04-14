Virtuals Index (VTF) Information

Curated index of the largest AI agents created on Virtuals Protocol, rebalanced frequently to capture the upside from newly launched agents in the ecosystem.

Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. VTF is an Index DTF deployed by Virtuals Protocol and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.