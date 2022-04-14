ViralMind (VIRAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ViralMind (VIRAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The ViralMind is a cutting-edge platform designed to develop, test, and refine Large Action Models (LAMs), which represent the next frontier in artificial intelligence. The platform allows users to engage in interactive tasks, guided by AI, to optimize model performance in real-world scenarios. By integrating advanced tools such as multi-user VM support, audio/video playback, and seamless task orchestration, the Training Gym streamlines the process of AI model training and deployment. Its utility lies in empowering users and agents to achieve scalable, efficient, and actionable AI solutions, paving the way for innovation in various industries. Official Website: https://viralmind.ai/ Whitepaper: https://viralmind.gitbook.io/viralmind.ai

ViralMind (VIRAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ViralMind (VIRAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 27.03K $ 27.03K $ 27.03K Total Supply: $ 999.90M $ 999.90M $ 999.90M Circulating Supply: $ 965.83M $ 965.83M $ 965.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.98K $ 27.98K $ 27.98K All-Time High: $ 0.01913994 $ 0.01913994 $ 0.01913994 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ViralMind (VIRAL) price

ViralMind (VIRAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ViralMind (VIRAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VIRAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VIRAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VIRAL's tokenomics, explore VIRAL token's live price!

