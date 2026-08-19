Vimen by Virtuals Price Today

The live Vimen by Virtuals (VIM) price today is $ 0, with a 9.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VIM.

Vimen by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 92,888, with a circulating supply of 999.81M VIM. During the last 24 hours, VIM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00310709, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VIM moved +0.22% in the last hour and -15.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Vimen by Virtuals (VIM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 92.89K$ 92.89K $ 92.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 92.89K$ 92.89K $ 92.89K Circulation Supply 999.81M 999.81M 999.81M Total Supply 999,805,000.0 999,805,000.0 999,805,000.0

The current Market Cap of Vimen by Virtuals is $ 92.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VIM is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999805000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.89K.