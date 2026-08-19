ViFoxCoin Price Today

The live ViFoxCoin (VFX) price today is $ 1.004, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current VFX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.004 per VFX.

ViFoxCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,958,625, with a circulating supply of 9.92M VFX. During the last 24 hours, VFX traded between $ 1.0 (low) and $ 1.005 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.2, while the all-time low was $ 0.671625.

In short-term performance, VFX moved +0.01% in the last hour and -1.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 84.62.

ViFoxCoin (VFX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.96M$ 9.96M $ 9.96M Volume (24H) $ 84.62$ 84.62 $ 84.62 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.96M$ 9.96M $ 9.96M Circulation Supply 9.92M 9.92M 9.92M Total Supply 9,916,917.363 9,916,917.363 9,916,917.363

The current Market Cap of ViFoxCoin is $ 9.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 84.62. The circulating supply of VFX is 9.92M, with a total supply of 9916917.363. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.96M.