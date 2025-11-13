Vies Token (VIES) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vies Token (VIES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vies Token (VIES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vies Token (VIES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 410.17K $ 410.17K $ 410.17K Total Supply: $ 806.38M $ 806.38M $ 806.38M Circulating Supply: $ 806.38M $ 806.38M $ 806.38M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 410.17K $ 410.17K $ 410.17K All-Time High: $ 0.01529872 $ 0.01529872 $ 0.01529872 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00050807 $ 0.00050807 $ 0.00050807 Learn more about Vies Token (VIES) price Buy VIES Now!

Vies Token (VIES) Information VIES is a next-gen crypto ecosystem built to empower individuals through real blockchain utility. With staking, users earn passive rewards; vaults offer optimized yield strategies; airdrops reward community loyalty; and our launchpad supports emerging Web3 projects, with a smoothing user interface, transparent and safe transactions. From everyday people to the decentralized future — Vies bridges lives with blockchain. VIES is a next-gen crypto ecosystem built to empower individuals through real blockchain utility. With staking, users earn passive rewards; vaults offer optimized yield strategies; airdrops reward community loyalty; and our launchpad supports emerging Web3 projects, with a smoothing user interface, transparent and safe transactions. From everyday people to the decentralized future — Vies bridges lives with blockchain. Official Website: https://viescoin.xyz/

Vies Token (VIES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vies Token (VIES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VIES tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VIES tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VIES's tokenomics, explore VIES token's live price!

VIES Price Prediction Want to know where VIES might be heading? Our VIES price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VIES token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!