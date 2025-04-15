Vidulum Price (VDL)
The live price of Vidulum (VDL) today is 0.00184954 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 34.72K USD. VDL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vidulum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Vidulum price change within the day is -33.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.77M USD
Get real-time price updates of the VDL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VDL price information.
During today, the price change of Vidulum to USD was $ -0.000922067049274323.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vidulum to USD was $ -0.0006517664.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vidulum to USD was $ -0.0001408855.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vidulum to USD was $ -0.003429131066459069.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000922067049274323
|-33.26%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006517664
|-35.23%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001408855
|-7.61%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003429131066459069
|-64.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vidulum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.73%
-33.26%
-36.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vidulum is designed to make cryptocurrency adoption and ownership accessible to users of all skill levels. It centers around a multi-currency web wallet that allows users to store, access, and manage their cryptocurrencies through modern web browsers. The platform emphasizes user control over their crypto private keys, underscoring the principle of "your keys, your crypto." A core feature of the Vidulum ecosystem is its native crypto coin, VDL, which serves to reward users for utilizing the application and is continually being developed for new utilities within the web wallet .
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VDL to VND
₫47.42405514
|1 VDL to AUD
A$0.0029037778
|1 VDL to GBP
￡0.001387155
|1 VDL to EUR
€0.0016275952
|1 VDL to USD
$0.00184954
|1 VDL to MYR
RM0.0081564714
|1 VDL to TRY
₺0.0704304832
|1 VDL to JPY
¥0.26448422
|1 VDL to RUB
₽0.1517177662
|1 VDL to INR
₹0.1585610642
|1 VDL to IDR
Rp31.348130891
|1 VDL to KRW
₩2.6459704194
|1 VDL to PHP
₱0.1048504226
|1 VDL to EGP
￡E.0.0941970722
|1 VDL to BRL
R$0.0108752952
|1 VDL to CAD
C$0.0025523652
|1 VDL to BDT
৳0.2247006146
|1 VDL to NGN
₦2.9687521402
|1 VDL to UAH
₴0.0763490112
|1 VDL to VES
Bs0.13131734
|1 VDL to PKR
Rs0.51879597
|1 VDL to KZT
₸0.9578027844
|1 VDL to THB
฿0.0620150762
|1 VDL to TWD
NT$0.0600360684
|1 VDL to AED
د.إ0.0067878118
|1 VDL to CHF
Fr0.0014981274
|1 VDL to HKD
HK$0.014333935
|1 VDL to MAD
.د.م0.0171267404
|1 VDL to MXN
$0.0371017724