VICTORY Price Today

The live VICTORY (VICTORY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current VICTORY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VICTORY.

VICTORY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,706, with a circulating supply of 119.23M VICTORY. During the last 24 hours, VICTORY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VICTORY moved -0.09% in the last hour and -1.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 590.04.

VICTORY (VICTORY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.71K$ 21.71K $ 21.71K Volume (24H) $ 590.04$ 590.04 $ 590.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.01K$ 91.01K $ 91.01K Circulation Supply 119.23M 119.23M 119.23M Total Supply 499,912,850.0 499,912,850.0 499,912,850.0

The current Market Cap of VICTORY is $ 21.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 590.04. The circulating supply of VICTORY is 119.23M, with a total supply of 499912850.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.01K.