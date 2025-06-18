What is ViCA (VICA)

ViCA is an Ethereum-based token that has introduced the concept of Noflation for virtual assets, where the token will have a limited supply and the token value will increase over the time due to trust factor and scarcity in the market. The profit sharing model for ViCA is based on the arbitrage trading which will be done between Binance and Upbit. The revenue generated from arbitrage trading will be partly used to buy-back token from the market and the rest will be invested in the token’s basic trading seed money for gaining compound interest. As time goes, the basic seed will greatly increase and ViCA participants will enjoy token price margin increased due to principle of scarcity.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ViCA (VICA) Resource Official Website

ViCA (VICA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ViCA (VICA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VICA token's extensive tokenomics now!