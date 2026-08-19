VGX Token Price Today

The live VGX Token (VGX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current VGX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VGX.

VGX Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 73,058, with a circulating supply of 913.99M VGX. During the last 24 hours, VGX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.47, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VGX moved -- in the last hour and -66.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VGX Token (VGX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 73.06K$ 73.06K $ 73.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 79.95K$ 79.95K $ 79.95K Circulation Supply 913.99M 913.99M 913.99M Total Supply 916,741,574.5606325 916,741,574.5606325 916,741,574.5606325

The current Market Cap of VGX Token is $ 73.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VGX is 913.99M, with a total supply of 916741574.5606325. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.95K.