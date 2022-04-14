VFOX (VFOX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VFOX (VFOX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VFOX (VFOX) Information VFOX is the rewards-based cryptocurrency for a fully immersive discovery shopping and retail experience that combines gaming elements and forms its own standalone meta-verse, called the RFOX VALT. RFOX VALT will incorporate VR/AR and AI in addition to offering digital items, including those issued through blockchain smart contracts and NFTs. RFOX VALT is a venture of Southeast Asian venture and ecosystem builder RedFOX Labs. Official Website: https://rfox.finance/ Buy VFOX Now!

VFOX (VFOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VFOX (VFOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 188.72K Total Supply: $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 21.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 188.75K All-Time High: $ 5.28 All-Time Low: $ 0.00752955 Current Price: $ 0.00898828 Learn more about VFOX (VFOX) price

VFOX (VFOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VFOX (VFOX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VFOX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VFOX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VFOX's tokenomics, explore VFOX token's live price!

