Vexor Terminal Price Today

The live Vexor Terminal (VT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current VT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VT.

Vexor Terminal currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,219, with a circulating supply of 100.00B VT. During the last 24 hours, VT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VT moved -- in the last hour and -0.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Vexor Terminal (VT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.22K$ 21.22K $ 21.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.22K$ 21.22K $ 21.22K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Vexor Terminal is $ 21.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VT is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.22K.