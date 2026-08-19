Which blockchain network does Vertex Privacy run on?

Vertex Privacy operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of VERTEX?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of -0.65% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Vertex Privacy belong to?

Vertex Privacy falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Privacy Infrastructure,Privacy category. This classification helps investors compare VERTEX with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Vertex Privacy?

Its market capitalization is £10712.5846139227800000, placing the asset at rank #6933. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of VERTEX is currently circulating?

There are 911954095.3235459 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Vertex Privacy today?

Over the past day, VERTEX generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Vertex Privacy fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.