VERRA DNA (VDNA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into VERRA DNA (VDNA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 23:48:08 (UTC+8)
VERRA DNA (VDNA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for VERRA DNA (VDNA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 181.08K
Total Supply:
$ 989.98M
Circulating Supply:
$ 989.98M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 181.08K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01760951
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00018291
VERRA DNA (VDNA) Information

VERRA DNA ECONOMIC ECOSYSTEM (VDNA)

Pioneering the World’s First Carbon Emission Token and Sustainable ESG Platform

We issued the world’s first carbon emission token and built the VERRA DNA Economic Ecosystem (VDNA) to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reshape how the world tackles climate change.

The VDNA platform is a comprehensive solution for managing and supervising ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance across companies and institutions globally. By recording carbon credits as NFTs, VDNA ensures transparent, secure, and verifiable tracking. These credits are issued as STO-type VDNA tokens, unlocking global trading on the international carbon credit market and the world’s top 10 virtual currency exchanges. VDNA makes clean energy accessible to everyone. Through the VDNA Wallet’s PowerBuilds payment system, anyone can seamlessly purchase and use clean energy. Carbon credits produced can be reissued as VDNA tokens, which can then be used directly for clean energy payments—creating a closed-loop system that supports the transition to a low-carbon future.

As an innovative solution for the energy transformation humanity must embrace, VDNA provides a fully integrated system to accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies in the global power plant market. Our platform rigorously tracks, assesses, and records all carbon emissions and the corresponding carbon credits generated, ensuring transparent, proportional, and accountable environmental impact management.

We are committed to expanding this ecosystem and driving a cleaner, more sustainable, and equitable future for all.

Official Website:
https://verradna.com/

VERRA DNA (VDNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of VERRA DNA (VDNA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VDNA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VDNA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

